Corona enters Chinese jails: 400 inhabitants confirmed infected

The terror of Coronavirus is not going to soften with mere name changes as the Covid-19 had claimed 2239 lives and infected 75,000 individuals just within the Chinese mainland. According to health authorities, Hubei province which is being quarantined has become a dead cell with at least 2114 lives lost, amounting to 90 percent of the total deaths.

Meanwhile reports from North Rowdong province confirm 400 jail inhabitants are tested positive in the Renchong correction center. Another 34 potent viral cases are also being reported from Shiliang jail in Xinjiang province.

The US has banned all Chinese and Hong Kong flights from entering its air space until April 24. Meanwhile, France had denied all flights to and from China and Hong Kong up till March.