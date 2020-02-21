Coronavirus: another doctor from Wuhan hospital dies

Adding fear to the situation prevailing in China, one more doctor from the Wuhan hospital died because of corona virus.

Peng, 29, a respiratory acute care medical professional, became infected while working at the First People’s Hospital of Jiangxia district of Wuhan, reports Xinhua news agency.

He was hospitalized on January 25 and transferred to the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital for treatment five days later.

The doctor passed away at 9.50 pm on Thursday despite all-out efforts to save his life.

Peng’s death comes just days after Liu Zhiming, the director of Wuchang hospital in Wuhan, died of the disease on Tuesday.

On Friday, the overall death toll in mainland China due to the deadly coronavirus has increased to 2,236, while the number of confirmed cases reached 75,465.