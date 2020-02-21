“Hinduism doesn’t shut the door for anyone” ,says CM Mamata Banerjee

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that Hinduism doesn’t shut the door for anyone, instead it believes in togetherness.”Religion is culture, religion is unity, religion is love and the religion is making the poor strong. Hinduism doesn’t shut the door for anyone,” Mamata Banerjee said at an event organised by religious organisation Bharat Sevashram.

She further said that Hinduism does not believe in divide and rule but in ”togetherness”.Earlier in the day, she wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reduction of central funds to the state.