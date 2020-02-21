HMSI launches Honda Shine motorcycle: details inside

The Honda Motorcycle and Scooter in India, also known as HMSI launched BS- VI compliant version of its Shine motorcycle series. The price range starts from Rs 67,857.

It is is powered by a BS-VI compliant 125 cc engine, which is claimed to be 14 per cent more fuel efficient than the previous version.The motorcycle also uses a 5 speed manual gearbox for transmission.

It comes with enhanced smart power technology, as the company claims.

HMSI Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said the Shine model has sold more than 8 million units.

Commenting on the launch of the motorcycle, HMSI President, CEO and Managing Director, Minoru Kato said, “The next generation Shine BS-VI will unleash another quiet revolution in 125cc motorcycle segment and further strengthen our business expansion in India”.