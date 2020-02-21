ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: India beat Australia

In cricket, the Indian women has defeated Australia by 17 runs in the opening match of the ICC Women’s T20I World Cup in Sydney, Australia on Friday.

After winning the toss, the hosts opted to field first. Put into bat first the Indian eves scored 132 runs by losing four wickets in their stipulated 20 overs.

For India Deepti Sharma scored 49 runs from 46 balls and Shefali Verma scored 29 runs from 15 balls. Jemimah Rodrigues scored 26 runs. For Australia Jess Jonassen opicked two wickets.

Chasing a victory target of 133 runs the hosts were all out at 115 runs in 19.5 overs. India’s spinner Poonam Yadav picked four wickets by giving only 19 runs.

For Australia Alyssa Healy scored 51 runs in 35 balls and Ashleigh Gardner scored 34 runs from 36 balls.

India will next face Bangladesh at Perth on February 24.

Score Board:

India: 132 for 4 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 49, Shafali 29; Jess Jonaseen 2/24).

Australia: 115 in 19.5 overs (Alyssa Healy 51; Poonam Yadav 4/19).