Indian 2 accident : Kamal Haasan , Shankar to be summoned by police

Tamil Nadu Police has booked Lyca Productions, headed by A Subaskaran, in the freak accident that happened on the sets of Indian 2. They have been booked under sections 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have registered a case and are conducting inquiries based on the statement of an assistant director Bharath who witnessed the horror. The ten people admitted in the hospital have been sent summons to register their statements.

Reports have come in that the police have also decided to send summons to Kamal, Shankar, Lyca Productions incharge, the owner of the crane and its operator and all those on site who witnessed it.