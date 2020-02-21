India’s first floating jetty inaugurated here

Goa inaugurated country’s first ever floating jetty and an immigration facility cruise terminal in Vasco.

Union Minister of State for Shipping, Mankush Mandaviya, did the inauguration . The Jetty is located in the premises of state port department office and on the banks of Mandovi river.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar were present on the occasion.

“This floating jetty is the first such facility in the country. It is made of cement concrete. It will boost inland waterways. They are environment friendly and can be built in a short time. Three more will be built in Goa,” Mandaviya said.

The Union minister said the immigration counter at the cruise terminal in Mormugao Port will help foreign nationals who arrive on cruise ships.

The state receives 45 international cruises annually in addition to domestic cruise boats.