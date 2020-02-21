ISL: Chennaiyin FC enters playoff by beating Mumbai City FC

In football, Chennaiyin FC has entered the play-off in the Indian Super League football. The Chennaiyin FC entered the fourth place by beating Mumbai City FC in a do or die match on Friday. Chennaiyin FC beat Mumbai City Fc by 1-0. Lucian Goian has scored the victory goal.

Chennaiyin FC has now 28 points from 17 matches. FC Goa is in the top of the point table. ATK and Bengaluru FC are in the second and third positions. Mumbai City FC is in the fifth position with with 26 points.

Chennaiyin FC has one more match left to play. They will face NorthEast united Fc on February 25.