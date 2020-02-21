Mom posts video of her child sobbing after being bullied : Video goes viral

In a heartbreaking video posted by a mom her 9 year old son was seen sobbing uncontrollably and saying he wants to kill himself because of the constant bullying he faces at school because of his height. In a powerful video, the mother has sent out a message on the impact bullying has on children.

Yarraka Bayles had picked up Quaden, her nine-year-old son, from his school in Brisbane on Wednesday. In the video on Facebook, the boy, who appears to have Dwarfism, is in his school uniform and is seen leaning on the car seat. He sobs uncontrollably as he says, “Give me a rope, I’m going to kill myself.”

This is the impacts of bullying! I seriously don't know what else to do!

Soon after the video was posted, the boy got immense support from the social media world.Many of them using the hashtag #TeamQuaden. Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL) members were among those who showed solidarity with the nine-year-old and his mother.