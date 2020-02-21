“Muslims should have been sent to Pakistan in 1947″, says Union Minister

While speaking at Bihar’s Purnia,Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that “Muslims should have been sent to Pakistan in 1947”.

“It is the time to commit ourselves to the nation. Before 1947, (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah pushed for an Islamic nation. It was a big lapse by our ancestors that we’re paying the price for. If at that time Muslim brothers had been sent there and Hindus brought here, we wouldn’t be in this situation. If Bharatvanshis don’t get shelter here where will they go?” he said.

He further said that “illegal Muslims and Rohingyas” should leave the country and that they have no right to stay there.This is not the first time Giriraj Singh has made controversial comments,