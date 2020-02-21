No bail for Amulya, who raised pro-Pakistan slogans in AIMIM rally

Amulya, the young woman who raised the pro-Pakistan slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on the stage of an AIMIM rally was produced before a court which denied her bail. She was sent on judicial custody for 14 days. Amulya Leona Noronha who hails from Chikmangaluru is a journalism student.

Amulya is facing sedition charges for raising pro-Pakistan slogans on the stage of AIMIM rally against CAA. Many, on the stage including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, was seen startled on the unexpected move of the youth on-stage. She is active on social media, on Facebook and Twitter and has a WordPress blog https://alnoronha.wordpress.com/.

The 19-year-old is a vigorous rejector of the new citizenship laws brought forth by the ruling BJP government on looking at the trail of her recent posts.Her schooling was from Christ school in Manipal and St.Nobert CBSE school. She is still a student doing her journalism course at NMKRV college at Bengaluru.