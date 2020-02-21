” Our ancestors made big mistake and today we are paying the price for it”: Union minister Giriraj Singh on CAA

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh once ignited controversy by saying that all Muslims should have been sent to Pakistan in 1947.

” When our ancestors were fighting for the country’s freedom, Muhammad Ali Jinnah was hatching a conspiracy to make India an Islamic state. Our ancestors made big mistake and today we are paying the price for it. If at that time Muslim brothers had been sent there and Hindus brought here, we would not be in this situation. If Bharatvanshiyas don’t get shelter here then which other nation will give shelter to them?”, said Giriraj Singh in Patna.

Earlier also the veteran BJP leader has sparked row for his controversial statements.