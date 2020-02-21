PM Narendra Modi to attend bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Temple

PM Modi would visit Ayodhya soon to attend the foundation laying (bhoomi pujan) ceremony of the proposed Ram temple, said the Ram Mandir Trust members after meeting the PM on Thursday.

President of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust (RJTKT) Nritya Gopal Das, general secretary Champat Rai and treasurer Govind Giri called on Modi in the evening, briefed him about the Trust”s first meeting on Wednesday and invited him to the bhoomi pujan.

The next meeting of the RJTKT is scheduled on March 3-4.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Trust members by presenting scarf. The trustees urged Modi to expedite the temple construction process. “We have made you Prime Minister because we want Ram Mandir to be constructed at the earliest. You understand very well the wishes of saints and the common people”, Das claimed to have told Modi.Modi reminded Das about their first meeting in Baroda.