Reliance Jio launches new plan with 504GB data and more

India’s leading telecom and internet service provider Reliance Jio has launched a new yearly plan for its subscribers. The new plan priced at Rs.2121 replaced the old yearly plan of Rs.2020.

The new plan gives a validity of 336 days. The users will get 1.5 GB daily for 336 days that comes up to 504 GB in total. The Jio to Jio calls will be unlimited.Also users will get 12,000 free minutes for calling to non-Jio numbers. For availing non-Jio calls the users can use various top-up plans.

The plan also offers unlimited SMS which is up to 100 per day.A slo users will get access to Jio apps.