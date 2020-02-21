See the viral video of elephant climbing narrow steps

A video of a wild elephant climbing a narrow step s has gone viral on the social media. The video was shared on microblogging website by Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer.

” This #elephant using a staircase. What other option he has. The last look will tell you many things !!”, he captioned the video.

The video clip shows a wild elephant climbing a couple of narrow steps to reach the top of an elevated road. After reaching the top the jumbo just turn back to the path he come.

“You see how good he has used that narrow stairs to climb the elevation. Elephants use resources in best manner. They learn fast, like how to deal with power fencing, blockades, such infra etc. Just to survive”, Parveen Kaswan tweeted.

You see how good he has used that narrow stairs to climb the elevation. Elephants use resources in best manner. They learn fast, like how to deal with power fencing, blockades, such infra etc. Just to survive. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 18, 2020

The video has gathered around 33,70 views and 2400 likes.