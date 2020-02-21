Shilpa and Raj Kundra become parents again

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra welcomed baby girl, born through surrogacy.

The couple welcomed their second child on February 15.

“Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house,” Shilpa said.

Shilpa and Raj got married in November 2009 and welcomed their first child together, son Viaan, in May 2012.