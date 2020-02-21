Trump takes a jibe at academy awarded film Parasite

American President Donald trump took a dig at the academy awardee movie Parasite asking how could a foreign film grab the honor of winning Oscars.

“How bad was the Academy Awards this year?” Trump asked the crowd at a packed reelection campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“We got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year?” Trump said further.

Parasite is a South Korean dark comedy film that explores the lives of people from different economic classes. The movie was the first ever non English movie to win Oscars.

“Was it good? I don’t know,” he indicated that he did not watch the movie.

Meanwhile, its US distributor answered him on twitter saying that his opposition to the subtitled film was “Understandable, he cant read.”

Trump is known for his extreme nationalist policies and comments that he had made ever since he took the office.