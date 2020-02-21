Vacation pictures of Malayalam actress sets fire to internet: Seepics

The vacation pictures of Malayalam actress Shruthy Menon is setting fire to the internet. The actress has shared her vacation pictures with her friends in a beach on Instagram. ‘Missing the beach life’, Shruthy Menon captioned the photos.

Shruthy Menon is an Indian actress, television host, professional Master of ceremonies and model.

She is currently the anchor for Sonu Nigam’s concerts worldwide as well as the show Ugram Ujwalam.

In 2015, a topless photoshoot for a bridal magazine led to controversy.

Shruthi Menon rose into fame after her role in the Malayalam film ‘Kismath’. She played the female lead in the film opposite to young actor Shane Nigam.