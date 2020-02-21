West Bengal to come up with the iconic double decker bus

West Bengal will see the iconic double decker bus on the roads again. The West Bengal Transport Department is planning to reintroduce and will hit the roads by March, said the officials. He further said that the open roof double decker will be for the tourists.

The bus bodies have been designed in-house by transport department and two of these are being readied for service, West Bengal Transport secretary N S Nigam said.

“These will be open roof and if the design is successful, we can look at the options of making more such buses,” he reported to PTI.

Also, it is learned that a new design is yet to be made.”We have to develop them as there is no standard design, we have developed our own design,” Nigam said when asked whether double-decker buses will be introduced for public transportation on city routes.

Nigam said that after the introduction of open roof buses, the transport department will try to develop the design of bodies of these buses more to take the project forward for public transportation.

Double-decker buses had made it to the city roads during the Biritsh Raj era and the red and white-coloured behemoths had been part of Kolkata’s public transportation till the mid- 1990s, before these were phased out owing to high maintenance costs.