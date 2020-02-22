120 terrorists killed in a joint operation

Around 120 militants belonging to banned militant outfits were killed by security forces in the African country Niger. The special operation was carried out by a joint team of Nigerien and French troops. The joint operation was held at the southwest part of the country.

Arms, ammunations and bomb-making equipment and vehicles were also seized in the operation in the vast Tillaberi region near the border with Mali and Burkina Faso. This was informed defence ministry of Niger in a statement.

Attacks by jihadist groups over December and January in the region has killed 174 Nigerian soldiers. A state of emergency has been in place in the region for the past two years.