“Congress glorifies terrorists, insults patriots”, says BJP Leader

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a host of issues including unemployment and farm distress. Addressing an event in the state, he claimed PM Modi has been silent over several issues for months. He also dared him to share the details of the 2016 surgical strike.

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that the Congress always “glorifies terrorists and insults patriots”.”Congress always glorifies terrorists and insults patriots. But if such statement comes from a Chief Minister, it’s an insult to the army, patriots and country,” said Mr Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said the Prime Minister won’t talk of Indira Gandhi government’s 1971 triumph over Pakistan in which 90,000 enemy soldiers had to surrender.

“Ye uski baat nahi karenge, kehte hain maine surgical strike kari. Kaun si surgical strike kari? Desh ko kuch to bataiye surgical strike ki,” (He won’t talk about that, and says that he has done surgical strike. What surgical strike? Give us the details),” the Chief Minister had said.