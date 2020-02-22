Futuristic sonic weapons- Pentagon working on acoustic bullets

Pentagon is fine-tuning a sonic weapon, firing powerful acoustic bullets capable of literally shaking the brain inside the human cranium.

A crude version of the weapon was developed by a weapons company 10 years ago, which when activated will produce a sound that may drop anyone to their knees. The new weapon is said to produce an intense sonic bullet beamed to about 145 decibels, 50 times the human threshold of pain.

The sound the weapon produces is also related to the psychic wiring of humans. The sound pulse is actually the loud wail of a baby-but played backward. The research has enabled the weapon to aim the sound to the form of a beam, unlike the earlier crude version which disperses the sound to a large area which may affect also the operators.