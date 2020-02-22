Gautham Menon to make Malayalam debut soon

Veteran Tamil filmmaker Gautham Menon may make his debut in Malayalam film industry. Gautham Menon is a half Malayali by birth. Recently he has acted in a Malayalam film ‘Trance’ released last week. He played the role of the main villain the film directed by Anwar Rasheed starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

It is rumoured that Menon will direct a Malayalam film with Fahadh Faasil. This was revealed by Gautham Menon.

In a recent interview with a media , Gautham Menon revealed that he has a script ready and if things turn well, Fahadh will be playing the lead role in it.