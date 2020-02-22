“Hindi, Hindu and Hindustan will break India”,says Yogendra Yadav

At an event which was also attended by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Self-proclaimed activist and psephologist Yogendra Yadav claimed that Hindi, Hindu and Hindustan will break the nation.

Yadav asserted that Hindus in the country will be responsible for the impending division of the nation. “India will not be made by Hindi, Hindu and Hindustan. In fact, Hindi, Hindu and Hindustan will break the country. Today, that is being attempted and therefore mother-tongue will have to stand up, words will have to hold up,” Yadav said.

This is not the first time that Yogendra Yadav has expressed his subterranean contempt and disdain for Hindus of the country. Days ahead of the much-awaited Ram Mandir verdict, Yadav had penned a misbegotten piece in the Print, asserting that a judgment in favour of Ram Mandir will be essentially anti-minority and would test the secular politics in India.