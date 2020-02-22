“ Hindi, Hindu and Hindustan will break the country”, says activist Yogendra Yadav

Former Aam Aadmi Party leader and activist Yogendra Yadav has stirred controversy by saying that India will destroyed by Hindi, Hindu, Hindustan. This was reported by Times Now News.

“India will not be made by Hindi, Hindu and Hindustan. In fact, Hindi, Hindu and Hindustan will break the country. Today, that is being attempted and therefore mother-tongue will have to stand up, words will have to hold up”, said Yogendra Yadav in an event.

Yogendra Yadav, the renowned psephologist is not the first time that igniting controversy. Hea earlier ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya issue has wrote that a judgement in favour of Ram temple will be essentially anti-minority and would test the secular politics in India.