New fees announced in UAE

A new fees has been announced in UAE. A tourism fees of 6% is added to all holiday home bookings in the Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi Executive Council has announced this.

The Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution regarding the provision and licensing of holiday homes. @dctabudhabi will oversee all activity relating to monitoring, licensing, classification and regulation of holiday homes. pic.twitter.com/i9sEfpAFpH — Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (@admediaoffice) February 22, 2020

As per a resolution passed by the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, all activity relating to the monitoring, licensing, classification and regulation of holiday homes in the emirate will be now overseed by the Department of Culture and Tourism in the emirate.

The resolution aims to maintain Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a leading destination for excellent hospitality standards, and to ensure equal opportunities among tourism providers. The new resolution will also ensure effective governance of business activity. — Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (@admediaoffice) February 22, 2020

By this new resolution the authority aims at maintaining the emirates reputation as a leading destination for excellent hospitality standards, and to ensure equal opportunities among tourism providers.