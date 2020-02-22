DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

New fees announced in UAE

Feb 22, 2020
A new fees has been announced in UAE. A tourism fees of 6% is added to all holiday home bookings in the Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi Executive Council has announced this.

As per a resolution passed by the  Abu Dhabi Executive Council, all activity relating to the monitoring, licensing, classification and regulation of holiday homes in the emirate will be now overseed by the Department of Culture and Tourism in the emirate.

By this new resolution the authority aims at maintaining the emirates reputation as a leading destination for excellent hospitality standards, and to ensure equal opportunities among tourism providers.

