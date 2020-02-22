Over 3,000 tonne gold mine found in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Geology and the Mining and Geological Survey of India have discovered two goldmines — one each at Son Pahadi and Hardi village — in the state that could collectively possess 3,350 tons of gold ore. The gold deposits together could be five times that of India’s current reserves.

In Son Pahadi the gold deposit is estimated at approximately 2,943.25 tonnes, while almost 646.15 tonnes could be found at the Hardi field. India’s current gold reserves is around 626 tonnes. The gold at both deposits could amount to approximately Rs 12 lakh crore.