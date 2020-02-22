Pakistan must crack down on terrorists for successful dialogue with India: White House

US President Donald Trump is encouraging a cooling of tension between India and Pakistan, the White House said on Friday, pointing out that successful dialogue between the two nations would be possible if Pakistan cracks down on terrorists and extremists on its territory.

“I think what you’ll hear from the President is very much encouraging a reduction in tensions between India and Pakistan, encouraging the two countries to engage in bilateral dialogue with each other to resolve their differences,” a senior administration official said, when asked whether Trump would offer to mediate on the Kashmir issue again during his upcoming Indian visit.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will lead a 12-member American delegation to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi on February 24 and 25.

“We continue to believe a core foundation of any successful dialogue between the two (Indian and Pakistan) is based on continued momentum in Pakistan’s efforts to crack down on terrorists and extremists on its territory. So we continue to look for that,” the official said.