PM Narendra Modi not to visit Taj Mahal with US President Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not accompany US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during their visit to Agara. The White House had earlier said that the President and the First Lady will be accompanied by PM Modi to the Taj Mahal in Agra.

“We have seen media reports regarding PM’s presence in Agra in connection with the visit of President Trump,” sources inside the Prime Minister’s office said on Saturday.

“The visit to Taj Mahal in Agra by the US President and the First Lady will afford them the opportunity to view the historical monument suitably. Therefore, no official engagements or presence of senior dignitaries from the Indian side is envisaged there,” they said.