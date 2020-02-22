Subhas Chandra Bose’s niece-in-law passed away

Krishna Bose, the niece-in-law of India’s freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has passed away. She was aged 89. She died in Kolkata on Saturday morning. Krishna Bose was suffering from heart- related ailments.

Krishna Bose represented Trinamool Congress in the Indian Parliament. She had taught English at the City College in Kolkata for over 40 years. She even served as the head of the English department and principal of the college. She also chaired the Council of Netaji Research Bureau.

Krishna Bose is survived by two sons and a daughter.