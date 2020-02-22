Trailer of ‘Mentalhood’ starring Karisma Kapoor released: Watch it here

Former Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is once again back in the entertainment industry. The actress will be seen playing the lead role in a web series. The trailer of the series titled’ Metnalhood’ has been released.

Karisma shared the trailer on her Instagram account and captioned it, “Parenting nahi rahegi same, when these #supermoms bring on their A-Game. Be a part of these mother’s journey from motherhood to #Mentalhood! Streaming, 11th March on @altbalaji & @zee5premium.”

The trailer shows Karisma as a mother of three kids, and also features the messy lives of other moms and a stay-at-home dad. The show also stars Shilpa Shukla , Tillotama Shome, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth and Sandhya Mridul. The web series will release on AltBalaji and Zee5 on March 11.

The show, created by Ekta Kapoor, has been written by Ritu Bhatia and directed by Karishma Kohli. Ekta had announced the project in May last year by sharing the first poster of the web series.