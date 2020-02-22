‘Will take no money from government’:President of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust President

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj, the President of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has made it clear that no fund from government will be used for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He also said that Governors and Chief Ministers of all States will be invited to participate in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“No grants from the government will be taken, the temple will be built from the contributions of the public. The government already has many problems to solve, we cannot burden them with more,” said Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj in Gwalior.

Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj further said that the trust has already invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “All other Governors and Chief Ministers, who have an interest in religion, will be invited to participate in the construction of a grand temple. ,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had met PM Modi at his residence to officially invite PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir.

The date of the ceremony will be decided by the trustees in the next meeting of the trust in Ayodhya on March 3 or 4. The expected date for the foundation stone laying ceremony will be either on the auspicious day of Ram Navami on April 2 or Akshaya Tritiya on April 26.