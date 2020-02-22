Woman in Giraffe costume visits Corona patient, Social media Lol’s

Chinese are well known for their intuitiveness. On Friday a Chinese woman came to pay a visit to a Corona infected friend on a fully protective body suit- except it was a Giraffe costume instead of the 1500 Rs protective jumpsuit.

