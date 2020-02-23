3 Dalit youths brutally thrashed in Rajasthan

In a shocking incident, three Dalit youths were brutally thrashed in Rajasthan. The shocking incident of caste violence has been reported from Rama village in Sangad police limit Jaisalmer in Rajastan .

The incident took place on February 15. A group of upper caste people beat the three Dalit man accusing that they steal five donkeys.

But the victims did not report the incident to the police. After the incident came to light the police has registered case against the victims and arrested them. The victims were arrested under section 151 of the Indian Penal Code. Later after pressure the police has arrested one man in the incident under SC/ST Act.