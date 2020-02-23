Construction of India’s tallest railway pier bridge progresses: See pics

The construction work of India’s tallest railway pier bridge in progressing rapidly. The bridge is constructed in Manipur as part of 111 km Jiribam-Imphal railway project.

The 555 metre long bridge is one of the 148 bridges along the route. The route has also 47 tunnels through the steep hills. The route connects Imphal, the capital city of Manipur with the broad gauge network of the country.

The pier railway bridge near the Noney district is also one of the world’s the tallest railway bridges with a height of 14 metres. The total estimated cost of the bridge is Rs.280 crores.

The Tupul-Imphal railway tunnel on the Jiribam-Imphal line is one the India’s longest railway tunnel at 10.28 km.