FIH Pro League: India beat Australia

In hockey, the Indian men’s team has defeated Australia by 3-1 in the second match of the two-leg hockey match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in Odisha. India beat Australia in a penalty shoot-out. Both India and Australia were locked at 2-2 in the end of the match and then the match was extended to a shoot-out.

For India, Rupinder Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh has scored two goals through penalty corners while Australian captain Aran Zalewski and Trent Mitton scored for Australia in the regular time.

Both India and Australia has now 10 points from six games. But Australia is in third position above India on goal difference. India has lost to Australia by 3-4 in the first game on Friday.