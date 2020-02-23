‘Friends’ to unite again!

We cant definitely keep calm as the 90’s iconic sitcom ‘Friends’ will soon have a reunion.

It has been confirmed by HBO Max Special. The untitled unscripted special will mark the return of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer for the celebration for the long-running sitcom.

In a statement revealed to Variety, Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT, and truTV said, “Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire ‘Friends’ library. I became aware of ‘Friends’ when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”