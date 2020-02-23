Indian Navy’s MiG 29K crashes in Goa

A fighter jet of Indian Navy crashed on Sunday. The pilot ejected out of the crashing jet safely.

The MiG-29K aircraft of Indian Navy crashed off the coast of Goa at around 10.30 am on Sunday. The fighter plane was on its routine sortie.

” Today morning at around 1030h a Mig 29k aircraft on a routine training sortie crashed off Goa. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and has been recovered. An enquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered,” tweeted Indian Navy.

The Indian Navy and the Goa Police have cordoned off the site of the mishap and are in the process of clearing the wreckage. Indian Navy has ordered an investigation in the issue.