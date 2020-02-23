ISL: Kerala Blasters ends season with a thrilling draw

In football, Kerala Blasters FC ended its season in the Indian Super League with a draw. The match between Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC ended in a 4-4 draw at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Sunday.

Manuel Onwu scored a hatrick for Odisha FC. Martin Guedes also scored a goal for the team.

While Bartholomew Ogbeche scored two goals for Kerala Blasters. He has scored 15 goals in the season so far. Messi scored a goal for the team and a self goal by Odisha FC’s Narayan Das has made the final goals for Kerala Blasters as 4.

Odisha FC ended their season with 25 points, while Kerala Blasters finished 7th with 19 points.