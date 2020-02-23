ISL: Kerala Blasters ends season with a thrilling draw

In football, Kerala Blasters FC ended its season in the Indian Super League with a draw. The match between Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC ended in a 4-4 draw at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Sunday.
Manuel Onwu scored a hatrick for Odisha FC. Martin Guedes also scored a goal for the team.
While Bartholomew Ogbeche scored two goals for Kerala Blasters. He has scored 15 goals in the season so far. Messi scored a goal for the team and a self goal by Odisha FC’s Narayan Das has made the final goals for Kerala Blasters as 4.
To say it was an edge-of-the-seat contest is an understatement! ?#OFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/MqZ7QpcuJR
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 23, 2020
Odisha FC ended their season with 25 points, while Kerala Blasters finished 7th with 19 points.
