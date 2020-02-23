‘Kerala is a terror factory’: BJP MP demands President’s Rule in the state

BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje has demanded that the union government must impose President’s Rule in Kerala. The BJP MP from Karnataka raised her demand on her social media handle. She made this demand after Pakistan made bullets found in Kerala.

” Kerala has become a terror factory?! Bullets & Rifles were found missing from Police armoury.. Hindus facing persecution, for supporting #CAA2019… Now, Pakistan made bullets found in Kollam!..It’s high time Kerala needs to come under President rule, resign @vijayanpinarayi !”, tweeted the BJP leader.

Earlier on Saturday, the police has recovered 14 bullets used in long-range rifles from abridge near Kulathupuzha in Kollam. In the primary investigation it was found that the bullets were made in Pakistan. The Military Intelligence and NIA has arrived in the state to begin investigation in the issue.