Lord Ram was the biggest socialist of his time”, claims Samajwadi party

After Aam Aadmi party, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has come forward to hug Hindutva politics. The national spokesperson of the party claimed that Lord Ram was the biggest socialist of his time.

“CM Adityanath was saying that he wants Ramrajya instead of socialism. If he had understood the life and times of Lord Ram, he would not have said this. Rather, Lord Ram was the biggest socialist of his time. Lord Ram, after taking over the reigns of Ayodhya, had devised such policies on health, education and even taxes that narrowed the gap between the rich and the poor”, said I.P.Singh, the national spokesperson of SP.

SP come with this claim after Yogi Adityanath advocated ‘Ramrajya’ instead of socialism. Calling CM ignorant the SP leader quoted come couplets of the ‘Ramayana’ by Saint Tulsidas to prove that Lord Rama was the biggest socialist.

” What kind of saint Yogi Adityanath is. He has not understood Lord Ra who has the biggest socialist of his time. He is totally ignorant”, Singh added.