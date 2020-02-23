Man batters mother to death, stuff body in a box

In a shocking incident, a man has battered his mother death and stuffed her body in a box. The incident took place in Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Police has arrested the accused Santosh Patil. The police arrested him after his act was caught in a CCTV in the vicinity.

As per police, Santosh killed his mother Vimala Bai aged 50 with a wooden club. Then he put the body in a box. He did this inhumane act after irritated by his mother’s nagging. He got this idea from a television serial.He kept the body for four days in his home and disposed it in a drain.