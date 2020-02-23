Minor girl raped at knife point in her home

In a shocking incident, a minor girl was raped at a knife-point. The shocking incident was reported from Hindoli region in Bundi district in Rajasthan. A teenaged student was raped after she was being threatened wit a knife by the criminal.

As per police, the accused Ashok Kumawat aged 21 arrived at the victims’ home around two and a half months ago and took the 14-year-old girl to the backyard of the house and rape her. The accused also threatened the victim not to inform the family about the incident otherwise he will kill her younger brother.

Thenafter the accusedraped the girl many times. And at last on Friday the girl informed the mater to family and they lodged a complaint in the police station.

The police has filed case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The medical test of the class-8 student was carried out on Saturday.