Online Piracy:Tamil rockers leaked HD prints of SMZS and Bhoot-The haunted ship

The online piracy Site Tamil rockers had leaked the HD prints of latest Bollywood films Subh Mangal Zyada Saavadhan and the horror thriller Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. The site a week ago had also leaked Sara Ali Khan and Karthik Aryan’s latest flick,’Love Aaj Kal’.

The movies being leaked will definitely have an adverse effect on the collections of both the films. Vicky Kaushal’s horror thriller had an opening collection of 5 Cr on Friday and the first movie on the theme of Gay sexuality SBZS gathered 9.25 Cr.