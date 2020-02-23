Entertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Pictures of this south-Indian actress rules internet: See pics

Feb 23, 2020, 11:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

The photos of South Indian actress Megha Akash is ruling the internet. The pretty actress is very much active in social media. The actress always shares her beautiful pictures on social media and with in no time they goes viral.

Megha Akash is an Indian film actress in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. She made her debut in Telugu film Lie in 2017.

Megha Akash started her career by performing in the film Oru Pakka Kathai. She later starred in the 2017 movie Lie and made her Tamil debut in the film Enai Noki Paayum Thota opposite Dhanush, but Petta released first.

See Pics:

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close