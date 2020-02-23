Religious freedom to be discussed between Trump and Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will be discussing issues of religious freedom, says officials. The issue will be discussed during Trump’s coming visit to India.

Trump, who is due in India on Monday, will talk about the two countries’ shared traditions of democracy and religious freedom, the senior administration official said in a conference call on Friday ahead of the two-day trip.

“He will raise these issues, particularly the religious freedom issue, which is extremely important to this administration,” the official said.

Narendra Modi government and his political part BJP is known for its anti minority policies and action. The government has also faced a large scale controversy and criticism on the abrogation of article 370 on Kashmir.

On the other side, US President, Donald Trump, has also faced criticism at home for imposing a travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries, a move he has argued is necessary to guard against terrorism.