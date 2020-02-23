‘Vaccine for Corona Virus ready’, says Australian scientists

Scientists from Australia won the race to develop a vaccine against the dreaded Corona Virus.

The team from the University of Queensland said they have successfully developed a vaccine, after getting to work as part of the global Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations rapid response programme, just before 3 weeks. The vaccine synthesized in a very small amount will move immediately into further development before formal preclinical testing, the University of Queensland said.

The University said they used the “molecular clamp” technology to engineer a vaccine candidate that could be more readily recognised by the immune system, triggering a protective immune response. The same technology was used to produce vaccines for some of the deadliest viruses including Ebola, Nipah and MERS.