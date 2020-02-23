Volkswagen to launch its T-Roc SUV on March: Know features and price

Volkswagen has announced that its brand new T-Roc SUV will be launched in India soon. The SUV will be launched on March 18 at an event in New Delhi. The SUV was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020.

The new T-Roc SUV will be powered by a 1.5 litre BS6-compliant petrol engine. The engine will give 148 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque. The SUV will be launched with a TSI petrol engine mated to Volkswagen’s 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The SUV is also equipped with panoramic sunroof, 6-airbags, ABS, ESC and infotainment solutions for Apple and Android users.

Standard features on the T-Roc will include full-LED headlamps and tail-lamps, dual-tone alloy wheels, and front and rear parking sensors, a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof and ‘Vienna’ leather seats.

The SUV will be priced around Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.