Woman killed by Son-in-Law for pushing abortion on his wife

A Delhi man killed his mother-in-law doubting that she was behind his wife’s decision to terminate her pregnancy twice, police said on Saturday. The woman was shot near to Delhi’s Mundka on February 14 while she was on her way home from a private hospital in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar where she worked as a nurse, they said.

The son-in-law, Pankaj, and his two accomplices Ujjawal Dabas and Ajit allegedly opened fire at the woman while she was in an e-rickshaw. She suffered five bullet injuries and died on the spot, police said.