Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi gets new release date ; Watch Video

Akshay Kumar said that it is a great moment in the cinematic history of India to be the first one to present Sooryavanshi on March 24 that will be screened 24/7 in Mumbai. The actor said that it will be the best way to spend Gudi Padwa as a film fanatic. He said if this initiative was around his young days, he wouldn’t have bunked school so much.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a video featuring Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif. “Ain’t no time for crime ‘coz Aa Rahi Hai Police!????????????????#Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide on 24th March.#SooryavanshiOn24thMarch@ajaydevgn,” he wrote.

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of an ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi. The film will be jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cape Of Good Films and Dharma Productions. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Rohit Shetty.